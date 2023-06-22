Putin Says Western Countries Seem To Be Ready To Fight To Last Ukrainian
Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 02:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) It looks like Western countries are ready to fight until the last Ukrainian, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"(Military) equipment, of course, can be supplied additionally. But the mobilization reserve is not unlimited. And it seems that Ukraine's Western allies really decided to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian," Putin said at a meeting of the Security Council.