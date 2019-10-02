Putin Says Western Development Models Inapplicable to Asia

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Wednesday that trying to remodel Asian nations on the West would only bring chaos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Wednesday that trying to remodel Asian nations on the West would only bring chaos.

"Take Asia, look at how it is developing and growing. Look at the history of Asian countries and their culture.

Can you use the Western template of the US or Europe to develop Asian countries? Of course not. This would bring no development, only chaos," he said.

Speaking at the Russian Energy Week event in Moscow, Putin said that attempts to use a cookie-cutter recipe for development had misfired in Libya and Iraq. He argued that the Western liberal model was also responsible for the migrant crisis in Europe.