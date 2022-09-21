Putin Says Western Elites' Aggressive Policy Aims to Destroy Russia to Maintain Dominance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the aggressive policy of Western elites is aimed at destroying Russia and maintaining their dominance.

"(We will talk) about the aggressive policy of a part of Western elites, who are striving with all their might to maintain their dominance, and for this purpose they are trying to block, suppress any sovereign independent centers of development in order to further brutally impose their will on other countries and nations, to plant their fake values," Putin said in a televised address.

The president added that the purpose of the West is to weaken, divide and destroy Russia.

"They are directly saying that in 1991 they were able to split the Soviet Union and now the time has come for Russia itself and it should break into many regions hostile to each other," Putin added.