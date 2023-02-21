Putin Says Western Promises of Desire to Ensure Peace in Donbas Turned Into 'Forgery'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) West's promises regarding its desire to bring peace to the region of Donbas have turned out to be "a forgery, a cruel lie," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"The promises of the Western rulers, their statements about a desire to establish peace in Donbas turned into, as we now see, a forgery, a cruel lie.

They were just playing for time, engaging in chicanery, turning a blind eye to political assassinations, the repression of the Kiev regime against those unwanted, the abuse of believers," Putin said in his address to Russia's Federal Assembly.

Western elites have become "a symbol of total unprincipled lies," the Russian president said, adding that the governments of Western states treated peoples of their own countries with the same disdain.