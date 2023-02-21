UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Western Promises Of Desire To Ensure Peace In Donbas Turned Into 'Forgery'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Putin Says Western Promises of Desire to Ensure Peace in Donbas Turned Into 'Forgery'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) West's promises regarding its desire to bring peace to the region of Donbas have turned out to be "a forgery, a cruel lie," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"The promises of the Western rulers, their statements about a desire to establish peace in Donbas turned into, as we now see, a forgery, a cruel lie.

They were just playing for time, engaging in chicanery, turning a blind eye to political assassinations, the repression of the Kiev regime against those unwanted, the abuse of believers," Putin said in his address to Russia's Federal Assembly.

Western elites have become "a symbol of total unprincipled lies," the Russian president said, adding that the governments of Western states treated peoples of their own countries with the same disdain.

Related Topics

Assembly Russia Vladimir Putin Same Kiev

Recent Stories

realme is Leading the Industry with 240W Smartphon ..

Realme is Leading the Industry with 240W Smartphone Charging Record and Offers F ..

14 minutes ago
 UAE Search and Rescue team continues practical tra ..

UAE Search and Rescue team continues practical training for Syrian Civil Defence ..

26 minutes ago
 EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply TH ..

EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply THUNDER Precision-Guided Munitio ..

2 hours ago
 FM arrives in Vilnius to hold talks with Lithuania ..

FM arrives in Vilnius to hold talks with Lithuanian leadership

2 hours ago
 NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Netherlands agree to enhance trade, econ ..

Pakistan, Netherlands agree to enhance trade, economic ties

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.