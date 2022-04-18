UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Western Sanctions Main Negative Point For Russian Economy

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2022 | 06:14 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) The Western sanctions are the main negative factor for the Russian economy, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"Obviously, the main negative factor for the economy recently has been the sanctions pressure, another sanctions pressure from Western countries.

The goal was to quickly undermine the financial and economic situation in our country, provoke a panic in the markets, the collapse of the banking system, a large-scale shortage of goods in stores. But we can already confidently say that such a policy towards Russia has failed,"Putin said during a meeting on economic issues, adding that Russia has withstood "unprecedented pressure" from Western sanctions.

