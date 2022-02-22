MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Western weapons are coming to Ukraine in an unceasing stream, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday, assuming that Ukraine's armed forces could be controlled by Western countries.

"We see how persistently the military pumping of the Kiev regime is being carried out. Since 2014, the United States has directed billions of Dollars for these purposes, including the supply of weapons, equipment and training of specialists. The armed forces and special services of Ukraine are led by foreign advisers. We know this well," Putin said during his address to the nation.

Putin noted that recent NATO military exercises serve as a cover for the rapid build-up of forces in Eastern Europe, adding that the command of the armed forces of Ukraine can directly come from NATO headquarters.

"In recent years, under the pretext of exercises, military contingents of NATO countries have been almost constantly present on the territory of Ukraine. The command and control system of the Ukrainian troops is already integrated with the NATO ones. This means that the command of the Ukrainian armed forces, even individual units and divisions, can be directly carried out from NATO headquarters," Putin said.