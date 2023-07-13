Putin Says Western Weapons Pose no Critical Threat in Combat Zone

Western missiles and tanks supplied to Ukraine cause damage but do not pose a critical threat in the combat zone, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Western missiles and tanks supplied to Ukraine cause damage but do not pose a critical threat in the combat zone, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"As for the supply of weapons, various weapons, we see how many hopes were placed on the supply of missiles with a sufficiently long range. Well, yes, they cause damage, but nothing critical happens in the combat zone with the use of missiles.

The same goes for foreign-made tanks, infantry fighting vehicles," Putin said on air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The president added that 311 pieces of military equipment used by Ukraine has been destroyed since June 4, and at least one third of those were Western-made.

"I can tell you that Ukrainian servicemen often refuse to even get into these tanks, because they are a priority target for our guys," Putin said, adding that foreign tanks "burn better" than the Soviet-made ones.