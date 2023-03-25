Putin Says Western Weapons Supplies Only Prolong Ukraine Conflict

Russia is concerned that the Western weapons supplies would only prolong the Ukrainian conflict, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2023) Russia is concerned that the Western weapons supplies would only prolong the Ukrainian conflict, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"We are concerned that this (the Western arms supplies to Ukraine) is an attempt to prolong the conflict," Putin told the Russia-24 broadcaster.

The Russian president also said that the weapons deliveries to Kiev would deteriorate the situation.