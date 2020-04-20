Putin Says When Vaccine Against COVID-19 Ready Medical Workers to Be Vaccinated First

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday agreed that when a vaccine against COVID-19 is developed, the country's medical personnel should be vaccinated first

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday agreed that when a vaccine against COVID-19 is developed, the country's medical personnel should be vaccinated first.

"I think it goes without saying.

We have to protect medical workers first and foremost, as they are on the front lines, it is unquestionably so," Putin said replying to a question from Elena Tsyganova, the Moscow health care department's infectious diseases specialist, during a meeting on the epidemiological situation in the country.

There are currently 47,121 confirmed cases in Russia, according to the Health Ministry.