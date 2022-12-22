Putin Says Will Address Federal Assembly in Early 2023: 'We Need to Sum Up Results'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his message to the Federal Assembly would happen in early 2023, but the dynamics of events is very high, it is necessary to sum the results.

"We will do this at the beginning of the year, of course, but the very meaning of the message lies precisely in what I just said. One way or another, this was reflected in my speeches, in which it was impossible not to talk about it. Therefore, to be honest, it was difficult for me and the administration, without repeating myself, to put this into a formal message once again," Putin said.

He pointed out that there was no message in 2017 either.

"The question is, that the dynamics of events is very large, the situation is developing very dynamically, so it was difficult to sum up the results and specific plans for the near future right at a particular moment in time," Putin said.

He noted that in one way or another he touched on the key points in his speeches, so he didn't want to repeat himself, the events should be analyzed so that everything is thorough and fundamental.