UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Will Assess Development Of Military Cooperation At Meeting With Lukashenko

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Putin Says Will Assess Development of Military Cooperation at Meeting With Lukashenko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he intends to discuss the military cooperation between Moscow and Minsk at a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko.

"Of course, we will talk about the regional situation, assess the development of military cooperation, now the active phase of military drills is underway.

Tomorrow, we will even take part in one of the serious events in this military cooperation," Putin ahead of the talks.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Minsk Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

PTI appoints Dr Shahbaz Gill as party's youth affa ..

PTI appoints Dr Shahbaz Gill as party's youth affairs' focal person

5 minutes ago
 Police recover arms, hashish from car

Police recover arms, hashish from car

5 minutes ago
 U18 Inter-academy football tournament begins

U18 Inter-academy football tournament begins

17 minutes ago
 Thailand keen to promote trade ties with Pakistan

Thailand keen to promote trade ties with Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 Three hurt in ferry fire off Greece

Three hurt in ferry fire off Greece

17 minutes ago
 Lewis Hamilton hungry for F1 return after title he ..

Lewis Hamilton hungry for F1 return after title heartbreak

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>