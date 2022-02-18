Putin Says Will Assess Development of Military Cooperation at Meeting With Lukashenko

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he intends to discuss the military cooperation between Moscow and Minsk at a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko.

"Of course, we will talk about the regional situation, assess the development of military cooperation, now the active phase of military drills is underway.

Tomorrow, we will even take part in one of the serious events in this military cooperation," Putin ahead of the talks.