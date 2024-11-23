Open Menu

Putin Says Will Carry Out More Oreshnik Missile Tests In Combat

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Putin says will carry out more Oreshnik missile tests in combat

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Moscow would carry out more tests of the hypersonic Oreshnik ballistic missile in "combat conditions," a day after firing one on Ukraine.

"We will continue these tests, including in combat conditions, depending on the situation and character of the security threats posted to Russia," Putin said in a televised meeting with military chiefs.

Russia fired the new-generation missile at the Ukrainian city of Dnipro early Thursday in a major escalation of the weaponry being deployed in the nearly three-year conflict.

The Kremlin boss also ordered the missile, which flies at speeds of Mach 10 -- 10 times the speed of sound -- to be put into serial production. Russia is developing similar advanced systems, he added.

"We need to begin serial production. The decision... has in effect been taken," Putin said, praising the "particular strength of this weapon and its power.

"The weapon system that was tested yesterday is another faithful guarantee of Russia's territorial integrity and sovereignty," he added.

Putin claimed no other countries in the world had such missile technology. While he conceded other states would soon develop them, he said: "That will be tomorrow, after a year or two. But we have this system now. That's important."

His choreographed meeting with the defence minister and those in charge of developing the missile came at the end of a week that has seen the Ukraine conflict escalate rapidly.

Putin said the firing of the Oreshnik missile was a direct response to Kyiv's forces using US- and UK-supplied missiles on Russian territory for the first time.

In an address to the nation on Thursday, Putin said Russia reserved the right to fire missiles at military facilities in countries whose weapons are being used by Ukraine -- specifically the United States and Britain.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Defence Minister World Technology Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin United States Weapon

Recent Stories

'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blit ..

'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blitzkrieg

11 minutes ago
 Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 w ..

Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 will help develop UAE players: ..

11 minutes ago
 Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland agains ..

Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland against Australia

9 minutes ago
 Metro Bus Service to remain suspended for 4 days f ..

Metro Bus Service to remain suspended for 4 days for construction work

13 minutes ago
 London police blow up 'hoax device' outside US emb ..

London police blow up 'hoax device' outside US embassy

13 minutes ago
 PTI’s solo agenda is to create unrest. Prime Min ..

PTI’s solo agenda is to create unrest. Prime Minister's Advisor on Political A ..

14 minutes ago
Consultation held to strengthen implementation of ..

Consultation held to strengthen implementation of Anti-Rape Act

14 minutes ago
 Dollar gains amid escalating geopolitical tensions

Dollar gains amid escalating geopolitical tensions

5 minutes ago
 Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets fore ..

Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets foreign delegates

31 minutes ago
 Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against ..

Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against Wales

31 minutes ago
 Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA

Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA

32 minutes ago
 Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations Leagu ..

Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations League quarters

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World