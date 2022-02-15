UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Will Discuss Security Situation With Scholz

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 11:14 PM

Putin Says Will Discuss Security Situation With Scholz

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he plans to discuss the security situation in Europe with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he plans to discuss the security situation in Europe with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"Of course, we will devote a significant part of our time to discussing issues of the situation in Europe related to security ... including in connection with the events around Ukraine," Putin said before the meeting.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe German Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches &#039;Dubai Can&#039; ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches &#039;Dubai Can&#039; initiative

9 seconds ago
 RTA signs two MoUs with Canadian Business Council, ..

RTA signs two MoUs with Canadian Business Council, Enterprise Ireland

18 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Turkey discuss f ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Turkey discuss future of strategic partnership

24 seconds ago
 Indian state of Andhra Pradesh conducts investment ..

Indian state of Andhra Pradesh conducts investment event in Abu Dhabi

33 seconds ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Kenya

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Kenya

40 seconds ago
 NCOC eases out existing NPIs in cities with less t ..

NCOC eases out existing NPIs in cities with less than 10% positivity

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>