Putin Says Will Discuss Security Situation With Scholz

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he plans to discuss the security situation in Europe with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he plans to discuss the security situation in Europe with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"Of course, we will devote a significant part of our time to discussing issues of the situation in Europe related to security ... including in connection with the events around Ukraine," Putin said before the meeting.