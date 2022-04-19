UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Will Discuss With Pashinyan Security Issues In Karabakh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Putin Says Will Discuss With Pashinyan Security Issues in Karabakh

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he would discuss security issues in Karabakh with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, noting that there were many problems, but contact was constant

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he would discuss security issues in Karabakh with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, noting that there were many problems, but contact was constant.

"Of course, security issues, including those related to Karabakh, will also be at the center of our attention. There are still many problems, I agree with you. We are constantly in contact with you.

I don't know, we definitely prepare by phone every week or every ten days, and meetings are regular, despite the pandemic period," Putin said.

The president also recalled that Pashinyan's visit was timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Armenia.

"It is planned to sign a number of documents. To a fairly solid base," he added.

According to Putin, the document base creates a good opportunity to work in almost all areas.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Visit Armenia Vladimir Putin All

Recent Stories

Four in 10 Americans Say 'Highly Concerned' About ..

Four in 10 Americans Say 'Highly Concerned' About Illegal Immigration in US - Po ..

43 seconds ago
 20 million risk starvation as Horn of Africa droug ..

20 million risk starvation as Horn of Africa drought worsens: UN

44 seconds ago
 Russia says expelling 36 European diplomats

Russia says expelling 36 European diplomats

46 seconds ago
 Six killed in blasts at school in Afghan capital

Six killed in blasts at school in Afghan capital

48 seconds ago
 Shooting at Philippine Presidential Candidate's Ra ..

Shooting at Philippine Presidential Candidate's Rally Leaves Two Injured - Gov't

25 minutes ago
 Wheat procurement drive underway

Wheat procurement drive underway

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.