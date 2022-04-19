Putin Says Will Discuss With Pashinyan Security Issues in Karabakh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he would discuss security issues in Karabakh with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, noting that there were many problems, but contact was constant.

"Of course, security issues, including those related to Karabakh, will also be at the center of our attention. There are still many problems, I agree with you. We are constantly in contact with you.

I don't know, we definitely prepare by phone every week or every ten days, and meetings are regular, despite the pandemic period," Putin said.

The president also recalled that Pashinyan's visit was timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Armenia.

"It is planned to sign a number of documents. To a fairly solid base," he added.

According to Putin, the document base creates a good opportunity to work in almost all areas.