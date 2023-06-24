Putin Says Will Do Everything to Defend Russia as Russian Citizen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that as a citizen of Russia he would do everything to defend the country.

"As President of Russia and Commander-in-Chief, as a citizen of Russia, I will do everything to defend the country, to protect the constitutional order, the lives, security and freedom of citizens," he said in his address.

Putin noted that the armed forces and other state bodies have received the necessary orders, additional anti-terrorist measures are now being taken in Moscow, the Moscow Region and a number of other regions.

"Decisive measures are also being taken to stabilize the situation in Rostov-on-Don. It remains complicated, with the work of civilian and military administrative bodies effectively blocked," he said.