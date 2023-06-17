Putin Says Will Exchange Views With African Delegates on Results of Their Visit to Kiev

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he wanted to exchange views with African delegates on their recent visit to Ukraine

STRELNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said he wanted to exchange views with African delegates on their recent visit to Ukraine.

The African delegation arrived in St. Petersburg today to discuss the Ukrainian peace initiative.

The delegation visited Kiev the day before.

"We will have a comprehensive discussion. I will allow myself to express my position, we will exchange views, including on the results of your trip yesterday," Putin said.