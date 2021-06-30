UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Will Give Recommendations To Those Aspiring To Become President

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 04:50 PM

Putin Says Will Give Recommendations to Those Aspiring to Become President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his live Q&A session on Wednesday that he was set to give recommendations to those people who would aspire to become his successor.

"On the one hand, they say if there is a gap, something will fill it, and there are no irreplaceable people, and, on the other hand, of course, it is my responsibility to give recommendations to those people who will aspire to become president," Putin said when asked about his potential successor.

The leader also expressed hope that someday, he would be able to name a certain person deserving to become next president of Russia.

