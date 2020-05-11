Putin Says Will Hold Meeting on Support for IT, Agriculture Sectors

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday announced he would soon have a meeting on economic support for the agriculture, light industry and IT sectors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday announced he would soon have a meeting on economic support for the agriculture, light industry and IT sectors.

"Almost every week, we hold meetings with businesses on support and development of the key industries of the economy.

We will definitely continue such a practice of decision-making [and] adjustment of already adopted measures in the near future. We will review the situation in the agriculture, the light industry, [and] the communications and IT sphere," Putin said.