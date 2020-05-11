UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Will Hold Meeting On Support For IT, Agriculture Sectors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 08:18 PM

Putin Says Will Hold Meeting on Support for IT, Agriculture Sectors

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday announced he would soon have a meeting on economic support for the agriculture, light industry and IT sectors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday announced he would soon have a meeting on economic support for the agriculture, light industry and IT sectors.

"Almost every week, we hold meetings with businesses on support and development of the key industries of the economy.

We will definitely continue such a practice of decision-making [and] adjustment of already adopted measures in the near future. We will review the situation in the agriculture, the light industry, [and] the communications and IT sphere," Putin said.

Related Topics

Russia Agriculture Vladimir Putin Industry

Recent Stories

Smuggled good worth Rs 30 mlns seized

1 minute ago

Pentagon Reports Number of COVID-19 Among Its Rank ..

1 minute ago

WAPDA workers stage protest demonstration for acce ..

1 minute ago

163,419 category-3 beneficiaries paid out emergenc ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister pays tributes to services of Maj M ..

6 minutes ago

Fake beverage factory sealed in Hattar

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.