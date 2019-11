Putin Says Will Meet With Azerbaijani President Aliyev December 20 in St. Petersburg

(@imziishan)

NOVO-OGARYOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he expected to meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on December 20 in St. Petersburg.

"Give the best wishes to the president of Azerbaijan. I hope we will have the pleasure of meeting with him on December 20 in St. Petersburg," Putin said at a meeting with Azerbaijani First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva.