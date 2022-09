Putin Says Will Meet With Uzbek President on Friday Evening

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he will meet with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Friday evening

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he will meet with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Friday evening.

"I will meet with Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev," Putin told reporters when asked about his plans after the SCO summit.