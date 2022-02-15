Putin Says Will Proceed From Solution of Donbas Problems

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the State Duma's appeal to him to recognize the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (LPR and DPR), saying that he would proceed from doing everything to solve the problems of Donbas.

"We will, and I will proceed from the fact that we must do everything to solve the problems of Donbas, but do it the way the Federal Chancellor (German Chancellor Olaf Scholz) said, first of all, proceeding from still not exhausted opportunities for the implementation of the Minsk agreements," Putin said at a press conference following the Russian-German talks.

Putin noted that the lawmakers feel their voters who sympathize with the residents of Donbass.

Speaking about the partial withdrawal of troops from the areas of military exercises, he noted that there was nothing to comment on the executive authorities, including the military-political leadership of the country, a decision was made on a partial withdrawal of troops.

"Voting in the State Duma, I think, is connected in one way or another, of course, with this, because the parliamentarians in Russia, just like in any country, are guided by public opinion, they are guided by the opinion of their voters, and they feel it subtly. And in this regard, it is quite obvious that in our country the vast majority of people sympathize with the residents of Donbas, support them and hope that the situation there will radically change for the better for them," Putin said.