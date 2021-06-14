UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Will Support Any Successor Who Will Be Loyal To Country

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

Putin Says Will Support Any Successor Who Will Be Loyal to Country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he would do everything to support his successor, provided they are loyal to the country.

"If anybody else, and if I see that person, even if that person is critical of some areas of what I have been doing, if I can see that this is an individual who has constructive views, that he or she is committed to this country and is prepared to sacrifice his entire life to this country, nor just some years, no matter his personal attitude to me, I will make sure, I will do everything to make sure that such people will get support," Putin said in an interview with NBC news.

The Russian president also rejected the notion that his departure would result in a major shock.

"The situation is completely different. Of course, somebody will come and replace me at some point. Is all of this going to collapse? We've been fighting international terrorism. We have nipped it in the bud. Is it supposed to come back to life? I don't think so," Putin added.

