Putin Says Will Talk To Lukashenko About Minsk's Idea Of Stopping Gas Transit To Europe

Sat 13th November 2021 | 02:32 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that he had not heard from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko about possibly stopping Russian gas transit to Europe and added that he will talk to his Belarusian counterpart about this statement by Minsk

Lukashenko said Thursday that before the EU imposes sanctions against Minsk, it should consider the gas and goods that it receives from the transit via Belarus.

"Frankly speaking, this is the first time I'm hearing of it. I have talked twice to Alexander Grigorievich (Lukashenko) lately, and he never told me that, not even a hint," Putin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"But he can, probably. Though there is nothing good about it, and I will, of course, talk to him on this issue. Unless he just said it in the heat of the moment," Putin added.

