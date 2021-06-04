Putin Says Will Try to Revive Ties With US During June Summit

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he would try to raise US-Russian relations from the rock bottom during the June 16 summit with Joe Biden in the Swiss city of Geneva

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he would try to raise US-Russian relations from the rock bottom during the June 16 summit with Joe Biden in the Swiss city of Geneva.

"We will discuss bilateral issues.

I think that we must try to find ways to settle these relations, which are at an extremely low level. We all know it too well," he said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The forum is taking place from Wednesday through Saturday in person at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center in St. Petersburg. Rossiya Segodnya is a media partner of the event.