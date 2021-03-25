Putin Says Will Visit More Places After Developing COVID-19 Antibodies

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he will visit more places, including cultural events, after developing COVID-19 antibodies.

On Tuesday, Putin received a first shot of a two-component Russian vaccine against the coronavirus.

On Thursday, the president held an online meeting with the laureates of the prize for young culture workers and the prize in the field of literature and art for works for children and youth. One of the participants of the meeting, Director of the Russian State Children's Library Maria Vedenyapina, invited the president to visit the library.

"Maria Alexandrovna, thank you very much. As you know, I did the vaccination. Now let's see the results and when [antibodies] will appear. I will expand the geography of visiting various objects, including cultural objects, libraries, and so on. Today, by the way, I am going to visit a new building of one of the Moscow theaters," Putin replied.