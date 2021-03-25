UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Will Visit More Places After Developing COVID-19 Antibodies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Putin Says Will Visit More Places After Developing COVID-19 Antibodies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he will visit more places, including cultural events, after developing COVID-19 antibodies.

On Tuesday, Putin received a first shot of a two-component Russian vaccine against the coronavirus.

On Thursday, the president held an online meeting with the laureates of the prize for young culture workers and the prize in the field of literature and art for works for children and youth. One of the participants of the meeting, Director of the Russian State Children's Library Maria Vedenyapina, invited the president to visit the library.

"Maria Alexandrovna, thank you very much. As you know, I did the vaccination. Now let's see the results and when [antibodies] will appear. I will expand the geography of visiting various objects, including cultural objects, libraries, and so on. Today, by the way, I am going to visit a new building of one of the Moscow theaters," Putin replied.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Young Vladimir Putin Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ehsaas program opens 11 more Panagahs in the count ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan, Hungry launch trade and economic window

21 minutes ago

Second round of the &#039;Mother of the Nation&#03 ..

23 minutes ago

Early Childhood Authority launches project to deve ..

23 minutes ago

The Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore with a U ..

47 minutes ago

Twitter reacts after PM's picture holding meeting ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.