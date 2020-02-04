UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Work On Amending Russia's Constitution Should Take About 3 Months

Tue 04th February 2020

Putin Says Work on Amending Russia's Constitution Should Take About 3 Months

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the process of amending the constitution would take roughly three months.

In his address to the parliament in mid-January, Putin offered important changes to the constitution, including reducing the presidency to two terms and expanding the role of the legislature.

While the lower house of the Russian parliament passed the presidential bill on amendments in the first reading in January, the working group continues refining the draft law.

"If the work is completed in the time that the working group currently estimates it will take to do, then it will be in about three months," Putin said.

