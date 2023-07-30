Open Menu

Putin Says World Changing Rapidly, Russia Should Work With Africa In New Way

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Putin Says World Changing Rapidly, Russia Should Work With Africa in New Way

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) The world is changing rapidly, and Russia should use the Soviet legacy in relations with Africa, but also work with the continent in a new way, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"The world is changing rapidly ... Take Indonesia ” such massive potential ... I'm not talking about India, China.

Everybody knows about that. Brazil. And Africa. There are countries there that are simply leaders," Putin told journalists.

The Russian president noted that Africa has much potential but is not alone in this list.

"So, of course, we must leverage everything that has been built up since Soviet times ” these very good, trusting relations. And to work in a new way, of course," Putin noted.

Related Topics

India Africa World Russia China Vladimir Putin Indonesia Brazil

Recent Stories

UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

51 minutes ago
 King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasi ..

King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasion of end of his tenure

3 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences for third day o ..

UAE President receives condolences for third day on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

6 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of P ..

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

6 hours ago
MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulatio ..

MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulation of New Tax Procedures Law

6 hours ago
 MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additio ..

MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additional conditions for investment ..

6 hours ago
 MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties ..

MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties for corporate tax violations

6 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Maldives

8 hours ago
 7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

9 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid Meredov on Saeed bin Zayedâ€™ ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World