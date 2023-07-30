Putin Says World Changing Rapidly, Russia Should Work With Africa in New Way

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) The world is changing rapidly, and Russia should use the Soviet legacy in relations with Africa, but also work with the continent in a new way, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"The world is changing rapidly ... Take Indonesia ” such massive potential ... I'm not talking about India, China.

Everybody knows about that. Brazil. And Africa. There are countries there that are simply leaders," Putin told journalists.

The Russian president noted that Africa has much potential but is not alone in this list.

"So, of course, we must leverage everything that has been built up since Soviet times ” these very good, trusting relations. And to work in a new way, of course," Putin noted.