Putin Says World Entering Period of Revolutionary Transformations

"The world has entered a period of revolutionary transformations, they are of a fundamental nature, new centers of development are being formed, they represent the majority of the world community and are ready not only to declare their interests and protect them," Putin said at the ceremony for signing agreements on the entry of new territories into Russia.