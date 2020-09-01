UrduPoint.com
Putin Says World Leaders Have Obligation To Prevent Repetition Of WWII

Global leaders and responsible politicians have a duty to prevent a repeat of the terrible events of World War II, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

"I sincerely believe that you and your relatives will never have to face such ordeals [of the war years].

This is the task of the world leaders, responsible politicians, public figures and everyone who realizes how fragile the modern world is," Putin said at an open lesson for schoolchildren on Knowledge Day.

The president emphasized that there is nothing more tragic than war and that the heroic deed of the people in the Great Patriotic War should never be forgotten.

