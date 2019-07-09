Putin Says Would Not Impose Sanctions on Georgia Due to Respect for Georgian People

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he would not support the idea of imposing sanctions on Georgia, despite current tensions, due to his respect for the Georgian people

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he would not support the idea of imposing sanctions on Georgia , despite current tensions, due to his respect for the Georgian people.

The Russian lower house adopted earlier in the day a statement in which it recommended the Russian government to consider the expediency of applying special economic measures against Georgia and submit relevant proposals to Putin.

"As for different sanctions targeting Georgia, I would not do this due to my respect for the Georgian people," Putin told reporters.

Commenting on suggestions to open a criminal case against Georgian tv anchor Giorgi Gabunia, who insulted the Russian leader during his show on Georgia's Rustavi 2 channel, Putin said he would not favor it either.

"He doesn't deserve the honor, opening some criminal cases. Let him continue broadcasting," Putin said, when asked to comment on the offer.

On Sunday evening, Gabunia opened his show "Post Scriptum" with a sharp monologue targeting the Russian president. The speech contained extremely obscene language. The Russian Foreign Ministry has condemned the insulting remarks made by Gabunia, calling them an unprecedentedly dishonorable escapade and expressing hope that relevant bodies and the journalistic community will provide an adequate response. Both Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili and Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze have also firmly condemned Gabunia's remarks.