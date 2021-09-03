Putin Says Zelenskyy Can Be Invited to EEF If He Makes Effort to Improve Relations

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy can be invited to the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia in the future if he is re-elected to the post and if he seeks improving the bilateral relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"This depends on the Ukrainian people, on the Ukrainian voters. It is up to them to make judgments about results of the work of the people for whom they voted. If President Zelenskyy is re-elected and if he truly pursues a policy of normalizing relations with Russia, then why not," Putin said at a plenary session of the EEF.