Putin Says Zelenskyy Offends Ukrainians Who Fought in WWII by Downplaying Their Merits

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, June 21 (Sputnik) - By downplaying the contribution of the Ukrainian people to the Soviet victory in World War II, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy is hurting everyone who fought in the war back then and who values their heroic past now, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday, commenting on Zelenskyy's controversial remarks.

During his visit to Poland in January, Zelenskyy accused the Soviet union of unleashing World War II along with fascist Germany. According to the Ukrainian president, Poland and the Polish people were the first to feel the "collusion of totalitarian regimes," which led to the outbreak of war.

"Downplaying the significance of what was done by the Ukrainian people during the Great Patriotic War, and this, unfortunately, was done by the current president of the country, is to inflict a serious moral wound on anyone who values the heroic past of the Ukrainian people," Putin said, as aired by Rossiya 1 tv channel.

Commenting on the deterioration of bilateral relations after Crimea's reunification with Russia, Putin said that Crimea had always been Russian and called once again for respect for the decision of people living on the peninsula.

At the same time, the leader added that Russia did not quarrel with Ukraine, even though views between the current authorities differed.

"After all, we did not quarrel with Ukraine, we had different views with those who are today in power in Ukraine. But Ukraine, the Ukrainian people, has been our brotherly nation and will remain one forever," Putin added.

When asked whether he thought a Ukrainian leader, current or future, would ever visit Russia, Putin said that it was inevitable one day.

Relations between Moscow and Kiev deteriorated in 2014 over the conflict in Donbas and Crimea's reunification with Russia prompting western countries to introduce sanctions against Russia. Moscow has denied having any role in the fighting in Ukraine, defended the democratic procedure of Crimea's referendum and retaliated by imposing a food embargo on the western nations.