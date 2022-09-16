Putin Says Zelenskyy Stands in Way of Russia-Ukraine Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, only had to agree to hold a Russia-Ukraine summit for it to happen

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, only had to agree to hold a Russia-Ukraine summit for it to happen.

Zelenskyy told CNN in an interview out last Sunday that he was not ready yet to negotiate with Russia as long as it gave Ukraine "ultimatums."

"The first condition is that they (Kiev) agree to it. But they refuse. Zelenskyy said publicly... that he was not ready to talk and did not want to talk with Russia," Putin told reporters in Samarkand.

Putin met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's summit in Uzbekistan on Friday. He said Erdogan had repeatedly proposed hosting a Russia-Ukraine summit.

"He has been offering (to organize) a meeting with Zelenskyy for a long time... The president of Turkey has been contributing significantly to the efforts to normalize the situation, including food deals, Ukrainian grain exports from Odesa," Putin said.