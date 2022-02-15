Putin, Scholz begin talks in Moscow over Ukraine security

Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz began in MoscowTuesday, the latest meeting in weeks of diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions over Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz began in MoscowTuesday, the latest meeting in weeks of diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions over Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, we will devote a significant portion of our time to issues related to the situation in Europe and to security," including Ukraine, Putin said during opening remarks at the beginning of the talks.