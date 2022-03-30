UrduPoint.com

Putin, Scholz Discuss Russia-Ukraine Talks, Gas Payment Issues - Kremlin

March 30, 2022

Putin, Scholz Discuss Russia-Ukraine Talks, Gas Payment Issues - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed results of Russia-Ukraine talks in Turkey and gas payment issues during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

"Vladimir Putin and Olaf Scholz exchanged views in connection with the recent round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives held in Istanbul the day before.

The issues of ensuring the safe evacuation of civilians from areas of clashes, primarily from Mariupol, were considered," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin informed Scholz in detail about Moscow's decision to switch to ruble payments for gas.

"It was noted that the decision should not lead to a deterioration in contractual conditions for European companies importing Russian gas. It was agreed that experts from the two countries would additionally negotiate on this matter," the Kremlin said.

