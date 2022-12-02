UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Putin, Scholz Discuss Situation Around Ukraine, Russia's Approaches to Operation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have discussed various aspects of the situation around Ukraine during a phone conversation and the Russian leader explained in detail the fundamental Russian approaches to the special operation, the Kremlin said on Friday.

The phone talks were held at the initiative of the German side earlier in the day.

"Various aspects of the situation around Ukraine were discussed. Vladimir Putin again explained in detail the fundamental approaches of Russia to conducting the special military operation," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The leaders also discussed the grain deal and noted the need for its conscientious implementation with the removal of barriers to the supply of the Russian side, the statement read.

