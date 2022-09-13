UrduPoint.com

Putin, Scholz Discuss Situation At ZNPP - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2022 | 10:42 PM

Putin, Scholz Discuss Situation at ZNPP - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed issues related to ensuring security at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed issues related to ensuring security at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

"Issues of ensuring the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) were discussed. The Russian president spoke in detail about the measures taken in coordination with the IAEA to ensure the physical protection of the ZNPP, which is subjected to constant missile attacks from Ukraine, which creates real risks of a large-scale catastrophe," the Kremlin said in a statement.

