UrduPoint.com

Putin, Scholz Discuss Situation In Ukraine - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2022 | 10:25 PM

Putin, Scholz Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have discussed the developments in Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have discussed the developments in Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"At the initiative of the German side, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Olaf Scholz. They continued the discussion on the development of the situation in Ukraine," the Kremlin said in a statement.

"Olaf Scholz expressed concern with active combat and reports about civilian casualties and the sides' military casualties. In light of that, Vladimir Putin reminded (Scholz) that the Western partners for eight years have been turning a blind eye to the genocide perpetuated by the Kiev regime against residents of the Donbas republics, to the deaths of about 14,000 people, including thousands of children," the Kremlin added.

During the conversation, a hope was expressed that in the third round of negotiations Kiev officials will take reasonable, constructive stance.

"Vladimir Putin confirmed that Russia is open to a dialogue with the Ukrainian side, as well as with everyone who wants peace in Ukraine," the statement read.

Putin also said that the Russian military is doing everything possible to preserve lives of civilians and that reports about the alleged shelling of Kiev and other major cities are blatant and false propaganda.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia German Germany Vladimir Putin Kiev

Recent Stories

Police teargas anti-corruption protesters in Malaw ..

Police teargas anti-corruption protesters in Malawi

48 seconds ago
 PHA to meet target of planting 300,000 native plan ..

PHA to meet target of planting 300,000 native plants: Hasaan Khawar

50 seconds ago
 Putin Warns Scholz About Growing Number of Foreign ..

Putin Warns Scholz About Growing Number of Foreign Mercenaries, Jihadists in Ukr ..

53 seconds ago
 Abu Dhabi launches exclusive benefits for golden v ..

Abu Dhabi launches exclusive benefits for golden visa holders

5 minutes ago
 Thalassemia patients eligible to get treatment thr ..

Thalassemia patients eligible to get treatment through Sehat Card: Minister

5 minutes ago
 Elgar demands South Africa stars put country befor ..

Elgar demands South Africa stars put country before IPL

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>