Putin, Scholz Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have discussed the developments in Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"At the initiative of the German side, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Olaf Scholz. They continued the discussion on the development of the situation in Ukraine," the Kremlin said in a statement.

"Olaf Scholz expressed concern with active combat and reports about civilian casualties and the sides' military casualties. In light of that, Vladimir Putin reminded (Scholz) that the Western partners for eight years have been turning a blind eye to the genocide perpetuated by the Kiev regime against residents of the Donbas republics, to the deaths of about 14,000 people, including thousands of children," the Kremlin added.

During the conversation, a hope was expressed that in the third round of negotiations Kiev officials will take reasonable, constructive stance.

"Vladimir Putin confirmed that Russia is open to a dialogue with the Ukrainian side, as well as with everyone who wants peace in Ukraine," the statement read.

Putin also said that the Russian military is doing everything possible to preserve lives of civilians and that reports about the alleged shelling of Kiev and other major cities are blatant and false propaganda.