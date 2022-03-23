UrduPoint.com

Putin, Scholz Discuss Situation In Ukraine - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the situation in Ukraine and Moscow-Kiev negotiations during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the situation in Ukraine and Moscow-Kiev negotiations during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

"President of Russia Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz.

When discussing the situation around Ukraine, attention was focused on the problems of ongoing negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian representatives," the Kremlin said, adding that Putin informed Scholz about Russia's stance at the negotiating table.

