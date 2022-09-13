Putin, Scholz Discuss Situation In Ukraine - Kremlin
Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2022 | 10:18 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.
"The main focus was on the situation around Ukraine in the context of Russia's special military operation," the Kremlin said in a statement.