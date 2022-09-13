UrduPoint.com

Putin, Scholz Discuss Situation In Ukraine - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2022 | 10:18 PM

Putin, Scholz Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

"The main focus was on the situation around Ukraine in the context of Russia's special military operation," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia German Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Prime Minister asks Imran to account for 2010 floo ..

Prime Minister asks Imran to account for 2010 flood relief donations, "illegal" ..

2 minutes ago
 AJK PM directs creation of separate unit to monito ..

AJK PM directs creation of separate unit to monitor timely completion of develop ..

2 minutes ago
 Five Killed in Vehicle Blast in Pakistan - Reports

Five Killed in Vehicle Blast in Pakistan - Reports

4 minutes ago
 US Defends Biosecurity Cooperation With Ukraine - ..

US Defends Biosecurity Cooperation With Ukraine - State Dept.

4 minutes ago
 Rs 2.1bn released for construction of Shakotai dam ..

Rs 2.1bn released for construction of Shakotai dam: Commissioner Bannu

4 minutes ago
 Groundwater recharge wells to help replenish aquif ..

Groundwater recharge wells to help replenish aquifer, reduce urban flooding risk ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.