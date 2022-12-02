Putin, Scholz Focus on Destructive Line of West Supplying Arms to Ukraine - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz drew attention to the destructive line of the West, which pumps Kiev with weapons and trains the military, during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"Attention was drawn to the destructive line of Western states, including Germany, pumping up the Kiev regime with weapons, training the Ukrainian military," the Kremlin said in a statement.