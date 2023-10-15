Open Menu

Putin Sees Gains On Ukraine Frontlines, Including Avdiivka

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that Russian forces had made gains in their Ukraine offensive including in Avdiivka, a symbolic industrial hub.

"Our troops are improving their position in almost all of this area, which is quite vast," he said in an interview on Russian television, an extract of which was posted on social media on Sunday. "This concerns the areas of Kupiansk, Zaporizhzhia and Avdiivka."

On Saturday, Kyiv reported "heated" fighting around Avdiivka Saturday, saying Russian forces had "not stopped assaulting" it for days in their attempt to surround it.

Ukraine last week said Russia had stepped up assaults on the frontline city, which lies just 15 kilometres (nine miles) from Moscow-held Donetsk.

Avdiivka has been a symbol of Ukrainian resistance since 2014, after it briefly fell to Russian-backed separatists.

Russian forces now control territory to the east, north and south of Avdiivka.

Some 1,600 civilians are believed to be in the city, which had a pre-war population of 31,000.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had said Kyiv was holding its ground in Avdiivka, but Moscow has previously claimed its positions had improved there.

