Putin Sees Medvedchuk as Politician Who Calls for Normalizing Kiev-Moscow Ties - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin considers Viktor Medvedchuk, a Ukrainian opposition figure who heads the political council of the Opposition Platform ” For Life party, a politician who advocates for normalizing relations between Kiev and Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, Medvedchuk was placed under round-the-clock house arrest until July 9 inclusive, as Ukraine suspects him of treason.

"For Putin, he [Medvedchuk] is one of the Ukrainian politicians who, unlike many others, adheres to the point of view of the need to normalize mutually beneficial relations between Russia and Ukraine," Peskov told reporters, adding that Putin and Medvedchuk know each other and have met many times.

The spokesman also said that Kremlin follows the situation with Medvedchuk and has no plans to interfere.

"Of course, we are following how events are developing in Ukraine, of course, we, I repeat, in no way intend to interfere in them, but we want to be sure that we are not talking about a political witch hunt and cleaning up the political field in order to get rid of competitive political forces," Peskov said.