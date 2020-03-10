UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Sees No Need In Early Parliamentary Elections

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 06:44 PM

Putin Sees No Need in Early Parliamentary Elections

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he saw no need to hold early elections to the Russian lower house, the State Duma, commenting on a proposal by lawmaker Alexander Karelin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he saw no need to hold early elections to the Russian lower house, the State Duma, commenting on a proposal by lawmaker Alexander Karelin.

"Of course, this will be your decision in the long run.

But if there is no consensus in the parliament on the matter, and as [lower house chairman [Viacheslav Volodin] has told me, there is no consensus, then I see no need to hold early elections to the State Duma," Putin said in his address for lower house lawmakers.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Command & Staff Conference At Naval Headquarters, ..

26 minutes ago

China&#039;s Xi vows to win war against COVID-19

31 minutes ago

PM directs for uniformity in pay scales of govt em ..

41 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Costa Rica

46 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak World Sports Awards invites en ..

46 minutes ago

Sindh govt confirms two more cases of Coronavirus

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.