Putin Sees No Need in Early Parliamentary Elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he saw no need to hold early elections to the Russian lower house, the State Duma, commenting on a proposal by lawmaker Alexander Karelin.

"Of course, this will be your decision in the long run.

But if there is no consensus in the parliament on the matter, and as [lower house chairman [Viacheslav Volodin] has told me, there is no consensus, then I see no need to hold early elections to the State Duma," Putin said in his address for lower house lawmakers.