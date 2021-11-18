UrduPoint.com

Putin Sees Opportunities For Cooperation With Europe Narrowing

With regret, Russia has to admit that the opportunities for cooperation with EU countries are narrowing, the EU is pushing Russia away with sanctions and unfounded accusations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

"Speaking about European affairs, we have to state with regret that the opportunities for cooperation are narrowing, although the European Union remains our largest trade and economic partner. The previously fruitful cooperation between Russia and the EU is currently experiencing serious difficulties. The EU continues to push us away with sanctions, unfriendly actions and unfounded accusations, ignoring the obvious benefits of interaction in politics, economy and humanitarian spheres," Putin said at an expanded meeting of the Russian Foreign Ministry's board.

"We must not forget that we are neighbors, and as history shows, dividing lines on the continent do not lead to anything good. Russia, of course, is interested in maintaining good-neighborly constructive relations with European states, but everything depends on the reciprocal readiness of partners to establish and develop equal and respectful cooperation," he stressed.

