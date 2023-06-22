Open Menu

Putin Sees Solid Potential In Cooperation Between Russia, Qatar

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Putin Sees Solid Potential in Cooperation Between Russia, Qatar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday expressed the hope that an intergovernmental commission will make proposals to effectively develop the solid cooperation potential between Russia and Qatar.

"There is a solid and yet undiscovered potential for growth. We expect that the intergovernmental commission will develop effective proposals for its implementation," Putin said during a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

The president noted that he was anticipating a successful realization of all plans.

Putin also expressed his gratitude to the top Qatari diplomat for representing the Qatari delegation at a very high level at the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which took place from June 14-17.

The Russian president further pointed to the successful work of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) with the Qatar Investment Agency (QIA).

"There is a good movement forward. We are very happy about it," Putin added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin and Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov also took part in the talks.

