Putin Self-Isolates as He Cannot Endanger Colleagues' Health - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin was in contact with people infected with the coronavirus, therefore he cannot endanger the health of his colleagues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Putin told Tajik President Emomali Rahmon that he would not be able to attend the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summits in Dushanbe later in September, as he would have to self-isolate.

"Putin told Rahmon that, unfortunately, due to the fact that coronavirus cases were detected in the entourage of the head of state, in fact the president is a� contact person, so he must pursue a responsible position and not endanger the health of his colleagues participating in the summits that will take place in Dushanbe tomorrow and the day after tomorrow," Peskov told reporters.