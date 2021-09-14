UrduPoint.com

Putin Self-Isolates As He Cannot Endanger Colleagues' Health - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 03:55 PM

Putin Self-Isolates as He Cannot Endanger Colleagues' Health - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin was in contact with people infected with the coronavirus, therefore he cannot endanger the health of his colleagues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin was in contact with people infected with the coronavirus, therefore he cannot endanger the health of his colleagues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Putin told Tajik President Emomali Rahmon that he would not be able to attend the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summits in Dushanbe later in September, as he would have to self-isolate.

"Putin told Rahmon that, unfortunately, due to the fact that coronavirus cases were detected in the entourage of the head of state, in fact the president is a� contact person, so he must pursue a responsible position and not endanger the health of his colleagues participating in the summits that will take place in Dushanbe tomorrow and the day after tomorrow," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Shanghai Vladimir Putin Dushanbe September Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Careem highlights importance of road safety by dis ..

Careem highlights importance of road safety by distributing helmets, partners wi ..

15 minutes ago
 This is it: Messi gets set for PSG Champions Leagu ..

This is it: Messi gets set for PSG Champions League bow

1 minute ago
 VC AIOU visits KP

VC AIOU visits KP

1 minute ago
 Czech President Zeman Hospitalized - Hospital's Sp ..

Czech President Zeman Hospitalized - Hospital's Spokesperson

1 minute ago
 Indigenous People Launch Petition to Rename New Ze ..

Indigenous People Launch Petition to Rename New Zealand

1 minute ago
 Singapore news site suspended, critics fear censor ..

Singapore news site suspended, critics fear censorship

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.