Putin Self-Isolating for Several Days as 'Dozens' Acquaintances Contracted Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin explained on Thursday that he decided to self-isolate for several days as "several dozen" of his acquaintances contracted COVID-19.

"You know that unfortunately I had to cancel my visit to Dushanbe as the last moment.

I regret this a lot, but this is due to the fact that coronavirus cases were detected in my closest entourage, not just in one or two people, in several dozen. Now I have to self-isolate during several days," Putin said at a summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, speaking via video link.