UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Sends Africa Day Greetings To Leaders Of African Countries

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 02:02 PM

Putin Sends Africa Day Greetings to Leaders of African Countries

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent greetings to the heads of African states and governments on the occasion of Africa Day, reaffirming that Russia values the "traditionally friendly relations" with its partners on the continent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent greetings to the heads of African states and governments on the occasion of Africa Day, reaffirming that Russia values the "traditionally friendly relations" with its partners on the continent.

"Russia cherishes the traditionally friendly relations with its African partners and invariably supports their efforts aiming to resolve local conflicts, counter terrorism and extremism, illegal drug trafficking, epidemics and other challenges to regional and global security," Putin said.

The Russian leader lauded the "substantial successes" achieved by African countries in social and economic spheres and their "increasingly important role" in addressing the issues of international significance.

Putin recalled the successes of the inaugural Russia-Africa summit in 2019 in charting new avenues of country-to-continent cooperation and expressed confidence that more benefits of this cooperation will be forthcoming.

Africa Day is the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organization of African Unity, the predecessor of the African Union, on May 25, 1963. The day symbolizes the emergence of independent African states, whose territories had been previously colonized by European countries, as well as the continent's political and economic consolidation.

Related Topics

Africa Russia Vladimir Putin May 2019

Recent Stories

Taliban promise 'safe environment' for diplomats, ..

5 minutes ago

Poland Seeks Access to Black Boxes of Grounded Rya ..

5 minutes ago

WAM Director-General boosts cooperation with Russi ..

22 minutes ago

Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rises to 53,734

19 minutes ago

Macao's retail sales value up 68.0 pct in Q1

19 minutes ago

Chinese mainland reports two new locally transmitt ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.