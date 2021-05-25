Putin Sends Africa Day Greetings to Leaders of African Countries

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent greetings to the heads of African states and governments on the occasion of Africa Day, reaffirming that Russia values the "traditionally friendly relations" with its partners on the continent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent greetings to the heads of African states and governments on the occasion of Africa Day, reaffirming that Russia values the "traditionally friendly relations" with its partners on the continent.

"Russia cherishes the traditionally friendly relations with its African partners and invariably supports their efforts aiming to resolve local conflicts, counter terrorism and extremism, illegal drug trafficking, epidemics and other challenges to regional and global security," Putin said.

The Russian leader lauded the "substantial successes" achieved by African countries in social and economic spheres and their "increasingly important role" in addressing the issues of international significance.

Putin recalled the successes of the inaugural Russia-Africa summit in 2019 in charting new avenues of country-to-continent cooperation and expressed confidence that more benefits of this cooperation will be forthcoming.

Africa Day is the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organization of African Unity, the predecessor of the African Union, on May 25, 1963. The day symbolizes the emergence of independent African states, whose territories had been previously colonized by European countries, as well as the continent's political and economic consolidation.