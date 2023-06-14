UrduPoint.com

Putin Sends China's Xi 'Very Warm' Birthday Greetings - Kremlin Aide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2023 | 07:17 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has wished Xi Jinping happy birthday in a "very warm" telegram as the Chinese president will turn 70 in several hours, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.

"June 15 is the birthday of one of our close friends, the leader of a huge country, the People's Republic of China. And our greetings are first of all for our friend. A very warm telegram from our president has been sent (to Xi)," Ushakov told reporters, answering the question whether Putin plans to send greetings to former US President Donald Trump on his 77th birthday.

